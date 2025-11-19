South Africa Face Injury Concerns; Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen Doubtful For 2nd Test in Guwahati

Ind vs SA: Hosts India are already trailing 0-1 in the ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa. India would look to bounce back in the second Test at Guwahati and while they would be planning, a report in Network 18 claims that South African stars from the opening game - Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen - may miss the game. Both of them are dealing with their respective injuries. While Harmer is dealing with a shoulder issue, Jansen is also nursing a niggle. Both Harmer and Jansen underwent medical tests on Tuesday at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

Harmer, Jansen Doubtful For Guwahati Test

Both are crucial players and both have had solid impacts in the opening Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Harmer, who picked up eight wickets in the match, went on to bag the Player of the match award. Jansen too played an important role by removing both the Indian openers cheaply in the second essay of the 1st Test. The two players are not ruled out, but there is much doubt over their participation in the Guwahati Test. For the unversed, India captain Shubman Gill, who picked up a neck injury in the first essay in Kolkata, may miss the second Test - which comes as a major blow for the hosts.

ALSO READ: AUS To Find Quick Fix To Revolving Door Of Openers Prior To Ashes 2025

Advertisement

India Look to Bounce Back in Guwahati