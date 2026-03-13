BCCI Issues Training & Practice Session Guidelines for IPL 2026; Fresh Pitches to Be Prepared for All Teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued guidelines for the teams' practice sessions for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

The key element of the rules specifies that a team cannot undergo training on the same pitch that was used by the opposing side during their net session.

One of India's biggest sporting events is all set for a comeback, as the IPL 2026 season is ready to take off. The excitement among fans to see their favourite cricketers in action remains at its peak.

IPL franchises have already started training for the big event, with title glory in everyone's minds.

Advertisement

BCCI Issues Training & Practice Guidelines For IPL Teams

Before the IPL 2026 season begins, the BCCI issues a set of norms and guidelines for training sessions. The protocol dictates that a fresh pitch would be prepared in case one team practices after another on the same day.

"Fresh nets should be provided to each team for their allocated practice session. In any event of simultaneous practice sessions or when one team practises after the other, the first team shall not be permitted to use the other team's nets (including for throw downs). If one team finishes practice early, the other team is not permitted to use their range-hitting wicket," the BCCI's five-page guidelines stated, as per Cricbuzz.

Advertisement

The rules further stated that the duration for a team practising under the lights should not exceed three and a half hours. Teams will be permitted to take up two practice sessions, with permission in advance from the BCCI.

Additionally, the training needs to take place on one of the side wickets of the main square. Both teams are restricted from practising on the main square.

"In order to prepare the pitch for the season, no practice sessions or practice matches may be played on the main square in the four days leading up to the relevant franchise's first home match of the season," the BCCI stated.

The Indian cricket board would also intervene in case of a clash over practice sessions. Initially, they would ask the two managers to sort the bookings, but if that doesn't happen, the BCCI would provide a two-hour window to both teams, giving them similar playing conditions and ground exclusivity.

General Guidelines Clarified; Range Hitting Norms Also Shared By BCCI

The general guidelines mention that the home franchise would be responsible for coordinating the logistical needs, medical assistance and security setups for practice sessions for both sides. The away sides would have to arrange for their own beverages, while the BCCI would arrange the practice session requirements for the playoff stage.

The IPL teams would also be able to undergo range-hitting practice in their scheduled practice sessions, with one wicket being prepared on the edge of both sides of the main square for both teams.