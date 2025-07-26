BCCI Overlooks The Trauma Of Pahalgam Terror Attack? Date For IND vs PAK Game In Asia Cup 2025 Set Amid Ongoing Operation Sindoor: Report

India's Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh arrive on the field during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan | Image: ANI

Asia Cup 2025: Team India will take on Pakistan in the Group A fixture of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will start from September 9th and will conclude on September 28th.

The most anticipated match in the upcoming tournament will be played on September 14th, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier on Saturday, July 26th, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, announced the dates for the 17th edition of the Asia Cup. The upcoming tournament will be played in a T20I format.

Team India Join Oman, Pakistan, UAE In Group A of Asia Cup 2025

According to ESPN, Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 includes Oman and UAE, apart from India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are placed in Group B.

The United Arab Emirates will host the eight-team tournament, starting from September 9th. Bangladesh will take on Hong Kong in the first match of the Asia Cup 2025.

As per the report, the dates and venues of the tournament were confirmed after the annual general meeting of the ACC, which took place in Dhaka on Thursday, July 24th.

India vs Pakistan Match Despite Hostile Relations Between Two Nations?

In the forthcoming days, India will take on Pakistan despite the hostile relations between the two nations. It will be the first encounter between the two nations after the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Following the Pahalgam Terror Attack, April 22nd in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, the relationship between India and Pakistan worsened.

The terrorist attack by the Pakistan-sponsored militant group, The Resistance Front (TRF), claimed 26 innocent lives.

A few weeks after the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7th, which targeted terrorist base camps.

The strategic attack carried out by the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine major terrorist camps across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.