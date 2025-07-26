Asia Cup 2025 To Start From September 9 In UAE, Asian Cricket Council Confirms

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to start from September 9, the Asian Cricket Council has confirmed. The entire tournament will take place in the UAE. This edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format.

The Future of Asia Cup 2025 Sorted

India defeated Sri Lanka to lift the Asia Cup title in 2023 in the 50-over format. BCCI is the designated host for this edition. Eight teams, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Hong Kong, will take part in the Asia Cup.

The fate of the Asia Cup was hanging in the balance following the rising tension between Indian and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. BCCI will host the Asia Cup 2025 and the full fixture list is expected to be released soon. Anticipation has been quite high about whether India will play Pakistan in the tournament. The World Championship legends match between India Legends and Pakistan Legends were called off after a number of Indian cricketers with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, pulled themselves back from the match.

Will India And Pakistan Feature In Same Group?

Two groups of four teams are likely to be formed, with India and Pakistan could be slotted in the same group. All eyes will be on the most sought-after fixture in world cricket and these two teams could be pitted three times should they meet in the final.