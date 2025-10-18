BCCI Pays Tribute To Afghanistan Cricketers Killed In Pakistan Airstrikes: 'Loss Of Innocent Lives Deeply Distressing'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has paid tribute to the three Afghanistan cricketers who lost their lives after Pakistan launched an airstrike at three locations in Paktika province. Taliban officials claimed ten people, including three Afghanistan cricketers, were killed in the barbaric attack.

BCCI Condoles Killing Of Afghanistan Cricketers

BCCI condoled the loss of lives and offered their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved ones.

An Official statement read, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expresses its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province.

"The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack. The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern.

“The BCCI conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss.”

Afghanistan Pulled Out Of Tri-series In Pakistan

Afghanistan have announced they are pulling out of the tri-series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tri-series was scheduled to be held from November 17 to 29. The future of the series remains undecided. A fresh rounds of talks are scheduled to be held on Saturday after Pakistan reportedly broke the agreed ceasefire.