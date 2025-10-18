'Immoral And Barbaric': Rashid Khan Rips Pakistan To Shreds, Supports ACB For Withdrawing From AFG vs PAK After Airstrikes Kill Three Cricketers

Star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan didn't mince words as Pakistan's 'grave violation of human rights' resulted in three local Afghanistan cricketers losing their lives. Pakistan airstrikes attacked civilian areas, and in a social media post, Rashid Khan appealed that these barbaric and immoral acts shouldn't go unnoticed. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also announced that the team will withdraw from the tri-series that is scheduled to be played in Pakistan.

Pakistan's unjust and unlawful actions of attacking civilian areas in Afghanistan claimed many innocent lives. The tri-series featuring Afghanistan and Pakistan was scheduled to be from November 5 to 29, but Afghanistan's decision to pull out of the series can very well mean that the series might be cancelled.

Rashid Khan Slams Pakistan

The truce between Pakistan and Afghanistan completely failed, and things took an ugly turn when airstrikes were carried out in Afghanistan's civilian areas. A fresh round of negotiations between these two countries will start in Doha. Afghanistan star Rashid Khan didn't mince words as he slammed Pakistan for this immoral act.

'It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else,' wrote Rashid Khan on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Taliban officials have claimed that Pakistan bombed three locations in Paktika province. Reportedly, a total of 10 people were killed in the airstrikes.

'In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon), alongside five other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match,' the ACB said in a social media post.

All Eyes on Truce Extension