BCCI Postpones Bangladesh Women's December Tour Of India Amid Rising Political Tension In Neighbourhood

The BCCI has decided to postpone the Bangladesh Women's India tour scheduled to be held in December. As per ESPN Cricinfo, a Bangladesh Cricket Board official has confirmed that they have received a letter from the BCCI stating that the series will take place on a later date.

BCCI Postpones Bangladesh Women's Tour Of India

No explanation has been given, but the rising uncertain political situation between the two countries could be the reason behind the postponement. The 3-match ODI and T20I series was supposed to be India's only involvement in international cricket before the start of the Women's Premier League. Kolkata and Cuttack were mooted to be designated hosts for the series.

The Men In Blue's white ball tour was also postponed and will now be held next year. BCCI had stated, “This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.

"The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course."

Advertisement

India Defeated South Africa To Lift Maiden Women's World Cup

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur guided India to their maiden ICC title. Despite losing three matches on the bounce, Women In Bloue bounced back with a win against New Zealand to secure a semifinal spot and went on to defeat Australia and South Africa in the semifinal and final, respectively. Pratik Rawal was ruled out after sustaining an injury against Bangladesh in the last group stage tie, which eventually was called off due to persistent rain.

Advertisement