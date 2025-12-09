BCCI Reveals India Women's Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is; G Kamalini & Vaishnavi Sharma Earn Maiden Call-Ups

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed India's 15-woman squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka Women. The matches will be hosted at home, with Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram serving as the two venues for the upcoming bilateral series.

India's leadership duo consists of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as the deputy, against the Sri Lankan Women. The Women in Blue also features two maiden call-ups, with G Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma securing a spot in the team.

BCCI Names Two Maiden Call-Ups For India Women's T20I Squad vs Sri Lanka Women

The India Women's squad features two young additions, as wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, receiving their maiden call-ups for the upcoming Sri Lanka-W series.

G Kamalini has been brought in as the backup wicketkeeper-batter for Richa Ghosh. She overtook Yashtika Bhatia in the race, who is currently in rehabilitation for an ANL injury she encountered ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.

19-year-old left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma had a solid outing in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, picking up 21 dismissals in 11 matches and had a solid economy of 4.5. She was a standout player for Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, stars like Radha Yadav, Sayali Satghare and Shuchi Upadhyay, who featured in India's last T20I outing against England, are missing out of the equation.

India’s squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma

India To Host Sri Lanka For Five-Match T20I Series

The Indian Women's cricket team will take part in their first bilateral series after coming off a historic win at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final. The Women in Blue defeated South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to become champions for the first time.

The Sri Lanka tour of India will commence in Visakhapatnam on December 21, 2025. The ACA-VDCA Stadium will host two matches before moving to Thiruvananthapuram, where the remaining three matches will be played.