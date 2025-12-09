Mark Wood Promises to 'Push Limits to Come Back' After Injury Rules Him Out of Ashes

Ashes 2025: England are already trailing 0-2 in the ongoing Ashes series after losing at Perth and then Brisbane. Now, things seem to be getting worse for England. Days ahead of the Adelaide Test, pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes due to a knee injury he picked up during the Perth game. He has picked up the injury in his left knee, it is the same injury that sidelined him for over a year.

Matthew Fisher has been named his replacement.

‘Gutted to be out’

"Gutted to be out the remainder of the Ashes," Wood wrote in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

"After extensive surgery and seven long, hard months of work and rehab to get back into the Test arena, my knee just hasn't held up. None of us expected this. I came here with high expectations about making a big impact. I'm desperately disappointed that despite yet more injections and intensive medical treatment, it has become clear that the flare-up in my knee is worse than feared," Wood added.

"I'm really sorry that it has left me unable to perform as expected but it is not for want of trying. Whatever happens, I will continue to push the limits to get back again. It has been a tough road these past few months but I remain determined to give it another proper go. I still believe we can turn things around. Never give in. Come on, England," he concluded.

Advertisement