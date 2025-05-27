Republic World
  BCCI's Big U-Turn Before England Test Series, Management Reappoints Coach within Months Of Sacking

Updated May 27th 2025, 22:58 IST

BCCI's Big U-Turn Before England Test Series, Management Reappoints Coach within Months Of Sacking

BCCI has brought up a big rejig in the coaching staff of the Indian cricket team ahead of the much-anticipated England tour.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Rahul Dravid, T Dilip and Vikram Rathour during a practice session
Rahul Dravid, T Dilip and Vikram Rathour during a practice session | Image: PTI

Months after not renewing his contract, the BCCI has decided to re-appoint T Dilip as the fielding coach for the upcoming tour of England. India will open their World Test Championship cycle with a five-match Test series against England starting from next month.

As per a PTI report, T Dilip, who was shown the door alongside Abhishek Nayar, will be seen in a familiar role. The reshuffle happened after India's disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A BCCI source told PTI, "Dilip is a good coach, who served the team well for over three years (from 2021). He knows most of these cricketers very closely. So, to have him on board for a big series (vs England) will do the team only good. “So, there is no point in bringing in a fresh name at this stage, and Dilip is very popular with players too.”

The PTI report also stated that the BCCI was planning to appoint a foreign fielding coach but failed to pin down a name in the required time.

(More To Follow)

