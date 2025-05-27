Shreyas Iyer's Technique Under The Scanner as Former England Star Backs His Omission From India vs England Test Series

Shreyas Iyer has put in the hard yards in domestic cricket but was ignored for the India vs England Test series. | Image: PTI

When the Indian Test team for the five-match series against England that gets underway from June 2025 was announced, many were surprised that Shreyas Iyer was not picked in the squad.

With Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests now official, many felt that Shreyas would be a perfect candidate to plug into that role. However, India went with other batters instead.

The decision was a surprise because Shreyas had done well in domestic cricket recently and had also performed well as both skipper and batter for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025.

However, unlike in the past, it doesn't seem like his IPL form was enough to catapult him into contention for the India vs England Test series. And one former England player believes that decision is the correct one.

‘BCCI Did Not Miss a Trick Excluding Iyer'

Monty Panesar, who was part of the England team that came to India and beat the side in a Test series in the 2011-12 season, thinks Shreyas does not have the technique to play in swinging conditions.

"Well, I believe they haven't missed a trick. I think that he is a very good player, but with the seaming and swinging conditions, I believe he is vulnerable; I don't think he has the technique for that. And I think that's one of the reasons why they felt that, technically, he would be found out," Panesar told InsideSport.

He further said that while his techinique is fine and that he has excellent hand-eye coordination, those skills work better in bouncy conditions.

“He doesn't have soft hands and doesn't play the ball late. He has quick hands, his feet don't move much. Brilliant hand-eye coordination. That sort of technique is suited for faster and bouncier pitches.”

Can Shreyas Ever Make Test Comeback?

A quick look at his Test numbers suggest there is a capable cricketer for the longest format present in Iyer's game - he averages 36.86 in 14 matches where he's predominantly batted at number 5.

However, his last Test half-century came all the way back in December 2022 and he was largely struggling for form during his last Test series against England at the start of 2024.

There's also the fact he briefly lost his BCCI central contract as the higher-ups felt he was putting too much focus on the IPL instead.