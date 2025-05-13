BCCI's Family Policy Reason Behind Virat Kohli's Premature Retirement From Test Cricket: REPORT

Virat Kohli Retires: There was surprise among fans when former India captain Virat Kohli made his decision to retire from Test cricket public on Monday. But, Kohli had reportedly made up his mind to retire from Tests back in April itself and had conveyed the message to the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

Why Did Kohli Retire?

The Indian Express report also claims that Kohli did not like the restrictions levied by the Indian board on travel of families of cricketers on tours. It is no secret that Kohli is a family man and this call did not sit well with him. Kohli had reportedly informed chief selector Ajit Agarkar about his call of spending more time with his family as well. It is understood that at that time Kohli was asked to rethink his call and not take a ‘hasty’ decision. Following this, it is apparent that Kohli did not change his mind and went ahead with what he thought was best for him - and that is to retire.

Kohli was also asked to hold his decision and not make it public as there was ongoing tensions between India-Pakistan.

‘Role of the family is very difficult to explain’

“The role of the family is very difficult to explain to people, how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something which is intense, which happens on the outside," Kohli had earlier said at an event.