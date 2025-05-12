Anushka Sharma's Post On Virat Kohli's Retirement Raises Big Questions, Actor-Producer Says 'Imagined You’d Retire International Cricket In Whites'

Virat Kohli Retirement: Keeping all the sentiments aside, it sounds extremely vague that someone like Virat Kohli, for whom Test cricket is at the pinnacle of international cricket, would retire. With the India vs England series just a few weeks away, nobody had expected Virat Kohli to bid goodbye to Test cricket.

Kohli's announcement comes days after Rohit made his decision of ending his Test career public. India will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post For Virat Kohli Raises Big Questions

Virat Kohli's better half, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, took to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for the former Indian skipper. Anushka also wrote that Virat Kohli has always followed his heart and he has earned every bit of his goodbye.

"After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler, and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire from international cricket in whites. But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye," wrote Anushka Sharma.

The heartfelt post also solidifies the fact that even Anushka Sharma is shocked by Virat Kohli's decision of retiring from Test cricket, a format that he always swore by and expressed his love for. Nobody really knows the reason behind both Rohit and Virat retiring from the longest format on such short notice, but this certainly cements the fact that a young Indian side will tour England.

Kohli Reflects On His Test Career

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," wrote Virat Kohli in his retirement post on Instagram.