'There Is No Heartburn': BCCI Secretary Details The Reason Behind Plans to Scrap Grade A+ Classification in Central Contracts

Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has confirmed that the plans to abolish the Grade A+ contracts are certainly under consideration. He also revealed the reason behind simplifying the annual central contracts arrangement.

Earlier, reports had mentioned that the BCCI is expected to shake up the annual central contracts framework. The primary attention remains on the abolishing of grade A+ classification.

BCCI Secretary Explains Rationale for Removing Grade A Category from Central Contracts List

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has revealed that the plans are expected to receive a go-ahead. Saikia also revealed the primary factor for the removal of the A-plus category, saying that most players in the category no longer meet the requirement of playing all three formats.

Players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are no longer active in Tests and T20Is. Even Ravindra Jadeja is no longer a part of the game's shortest format, which prompted the BCCI to make changes.

“The plan will go ahead very soon. We are removing one category because the players who were eligible for the A-plus category are now playing just one of the three formats. The criteria we have set to qualify a player for A-plus are not being fulfilled.

“Some of the players who were in that A-plus bracket have decided not to play in all three formats. Therefore, there are not enough players remaining to qualify and fulfil the eligibility criteria. A one-format player will not be eligible for A-plus, so that’s why we had to take a call. There is no heartburn,” Devajit Saikia said to Sportstar.

What Happens To Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Contracts Once Grade A+ Class Is Abolished?

The BCCI's Grade A+ classification features four cricketers — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja — who receive INR 7 crore annually.

Once the changes are accepted, Rohit and Virat will move into Grade B, given that they are now only active in the 50-over format.

Seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are expected to be placed in Grade A alongside stars like Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami. Grade A players receive INR 5 crore.