'If India Keeps Doing Such Circus Acts...': Ashwin Backs Star Batter Despite Struggles In IND vs NZ T20I Series

India gained a 2-0 lead against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series ahead of the ICC T20 Men's World Cup. During their recent victory in Raipur on January 23, 2026, brilliant knocks from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, and an impactful cameo from Shivam Dube helped India chase 209 runs in the second innings.

Star batter Sanju Samson, however, has failed to bat in the last two of India's T20I matches against New Zealand. Samson was dismissed for 9 runs during the first fixture and was again sent back to the pavilion for 6 runs in the second T20I match. Following the two matches, many started claiming that Ishan Kishan should replace Samson in the opening lineup to join Abhishek Sharma.

Former player Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed such claims and shared that it was too early to even think about replacing Sanju Samson.

Ravichandran Ashwin On The Possibility Of Ishan Kishan Replacing Sanju Samson

Ishan Kishan's 32-ball 76 runs helped India chase down 209 runs in the 2nd T20I in just 15.2 overs. However, with injured Tilak Sharma expected to return by the end of the five-match series, the dressing room is left with plenty of competition.

Many even claimed that Ishan Kishan should replace Sanju Samson as the opening batsman with Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ashwin, however, did not agree with these claims.

Ravichandran Ashwin, in his YouTube video, shared, "It's way too early to think of dropping him. If India keeps doing such circus acts by playing Sanju when he did well before, and now Kishan because he's playing well now, I don't have to tell how it'll end for India. It's not ideal inside the dressing room. There is a lot of competition for places, but it's too early for this change."

Ishan Kishan Made His Way Back In India Squad