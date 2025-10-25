'This Kind Of Incident Shouldn't Happen': BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence On Inappropriate Gesture Towards Australian Women's Cricketers

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has condemned the incident after two Australian women's cricketers were stalked and allegedly molested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred on Thursday, and the Police have confirmed that the accused, Aqueel Khan, has been arrested.

Australia are currently in India taking part in the ICC Women's World Cup. Two members of the Australian team were stalked, and one of them was allegedly molested by the accused while the team were on their way to a cafe from their hotel. The players narrated their ordeal to the team security officer, Danny Simmons, who then coordinated with the local police for further action.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Condemned Alleged Molestation Of Aussie Women Cricketers

In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated this is a very unfortunate incident and law will take its own course. "I just want to say that it is a very unfortunate incident and this kind of incident should not happen in a country which is so hospitable to all our guests. So very unfortunate, but at the same time, I have to appreciate the efforts of the local police authorities in promptly nabbing the culprit.

“So that is a very good thing they have done, and I hope law will take its own course to punish the culprit at the earliest.”

Saikia also insisted adequate security arrangements have already been in place. “There is already a security ring, already. this is a stray incident that happened but there is already a very good security team of bcci as well as the local authorities in this regard.”

Australia are currently taking on South Africa in a top-of-the-table clash at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.