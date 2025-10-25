Two Australian Cricketers Allegedly Molested In Indore Ahead Of Women's World Cup 2025 Fixture, Accused Arrested

Two days before Australia's high-voltage clash against South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025, two Aussie cricketers were allegedly molested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to media reports, the tragic incident occurred on Thursday, October 23, near Khajrana Road, when the Australian Cricket Team was traveling to a cafe from the Radisson Blu Hotel at around 11:00 AM.

Indore Police Commissionerate, Additional DCP Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya, confirmed that an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested after a strategic operation.

The Additional DCP Crime Branch of Indore Police Commissionerate, Rajesh Dandotiya, also confirmed that the accused, Aqeel Khan, has been arrested.

"The Security officers of the women's Australian Cricket Team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behavior. An FIR was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation. The accused Aqueel is a resident of Azadnagar," Dandotiya told ANI.

