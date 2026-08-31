BCCI Seeks Franchise Feedback To Decide Future Of Impact Player Rule Ahead Of IPL 2027: Report

The success of the Indian Premier League has had a long lasting effect on Indian cricket. IPL has been pretty synonymous and has emerged as one of the most valuable sports leagues around the world. However chatters have stemmed from the “Impact Player” rule which has been opposed by quite a few players as it stands.

BCCI Seeks Franchise's Views On Impact Player Rule

As per a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI is seeking opinions from all the 10 IPL teams on the Impact Player rule. BCCI communicated to all franchises wanting their views to be submitted by August 31. The board also wanted all the teams to comment their views on PMOA, umpiring, practice sessions and playing conditions. But discussion regarding to the Impact Player rule remains at the forefront.

In the past the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma , Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya were vocal against the Impact Player rule. Theories in and around the IPL circuit does reflect on the opinion that it negates the effectiveness of an all-rounder in the game.

The Impact Player rule is expected to be in place for the IPL 2027 season. As accessed by Cricbuzz the BCCI communique stated, “As discussed in the IPL 2026 Captains’ Meeting, it was agreed that feedback would be collected from all franchises at the conclusion of the tournament on key cricket operations matters. Accordingly, we request you to discuss the following areas with your Cricket Operations teams and share your consolidated feedback with us."

Advertisement

Why Rajasthan Royals Manager Romi Bhinder Was Fined?

The IPL 2026 also rocked by a controversy when Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout during an ongoing match. As per the IPL PMOA (Player and Match Officials Area) Protocol mobile phone cannot be used inside the designated area.

BCCI then issued a showcause notice and subsequently was fined 1 Lakh INR after BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit concluded an investigation.