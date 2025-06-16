BCCI Set To Implement Additional Bone Test To Prevent Age Fraud In Junior Cricket: Report

BCCI is all set to take the ultimate measure in a bid to curb age fraud in junior cricket. The cricket governing body has reportedly decided to introduce an additional bone test in order to ensure proper eligibility for junior players in domestic circuit.

BCCI Set To Introduce Additional Bone Test To Ensure Transparency

As per a PTI report, the TW3 method has been the existing procedure to assess the age of a junior player and a “+1” factor is added to ensure the player remains eligible for the same age group in the next season. Now, as per the new norm, a player will undergo a second bone test and could now be deemed to be eligible if one misses out in the previous year due to the “+1” rule.

A BCCI source told PTI, “It is being done to have an exact age and make sure that no player loses due to arithmetical calculation rather than scientific calculation. This means that the bone age of a player has to be 16.4 or below in the following season for male cricketers and 14.9 or below for females for participation."

How Will The New Rule Unfold?

To further elaborate on the new rule change, if a male U-16 cricketer is found to have a bone age of 15.4 years for the current season, he won't be tested again and a year will be added to his age, bringing his age to 16.4 gaining him an automatic qualification in the same category.

But if a player's bone age is 15.5 years, it would automatically disallow him for the category, as the “+1” rule would make his bone age 16.5. But with the cutoff being 16.4 years, he won't be able to participate.

The Source further told PTI, “It’s possible that this arithmetical calculation does not accurately reflect a player’s actual age, which could cause them to lose out on a year of eligibility."