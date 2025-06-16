IND vs ENG- Star Indian Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Vows To Contribute More With His Batting On England Tour: 'I Am Confident In My Defence'

The Indian Cricket Team will usher in a new era under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The first Test match is scheduled to be held at Headingly from June 20.

Kuldeep Yadav Wants To Contribute With His Batting

Kuldeep Yadav is poised to play a pivotal role as far as the bowling is concerned. The left-arm spinner has played only 13 Test matches so far and is expected to be given a long rope to prove his worth. The Delhi Capitals spinner has only played 13 test matches so far and will finally get a chance to stamp his mark in the team.

Apart from his bowling antics, the 30-year-old has also flexed his batting muscle in a few games. Against England in the last two Test matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala, he did show his batting ability with scores of 28 and 30, respectively.

Ahead of the England Test series, Kuldeep wants to concentrate more on his batting. In an interaction with RevSportz, he said, "My technique is good for red-ball batting, and I am confident in my defence. I played well with the bat in the last series against England, so I hope I can add few extra runs in the end for the team in England.

"There’s plenty of time in Test cricket, so I would hope to at least stay there and not lose my wicket. I had a good stint in the last series against England, so I’m keeping my preparation in place. If I have to bat, then I should be able to handle the pressure of the first couple of overs and stick around after that as well."

Shardul Thakur Headlined Intra-Squad Game With Stellar Show