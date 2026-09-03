BCCI Sets The Record Straight On Rohit' Sharma's Retirement: 'Don't Give Fodder To Speculation'

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has rejected all speculations regarding Rohit Sharma's retirement ahead of the ICC 2027 ODI World Cup. He said, “Rohit Sharma playing superbly, In the last match to he has scored a century. What more do you want. Don't give fodder to speculation.”

His comment came in the aftermath of a review meeting at the BCCI headquarters on Thursday. India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman, Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill were also present in the meeting. Saikia confirmed Ajit Agarkar was out of station, and that's why he couldn't join the meeting on such short notice.

Injuries have been the biggest jolt for India in its preparations for competitions and matches. A new Sports Science chief at BCCI's Centre of Excellence has been mooted for a long time and Saikia confirmed they are in the process of finalising someone to head the department.

“I would like to reiterate that the vacant position of the head of sports science at the CoE is not a deterrent to our activities. That post is required, but it is a very high-level post. For that, proper qualified persons are needed. We have about 16 persons in place to maintain the fitness and rehab facilities, but to supervise that, one important person is required. We are trying to find that person.”

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Rohit's future has been a subject of speculation. The 39-year-old's imminent future was expected to be discussed at the review meeting, but from Saikia's comment it was clear, Rohit is in the management's pland for the upcoming World Cup. Rohit's last five scores were 138, 26, 11, 79, and 48.

Rohit will be 40 at the time of the ODI World Cup next year.