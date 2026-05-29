BCCI Tightens Security In IPL, Introduces Stringent New Rules To Curb Corruption Concerns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has introduced a new set of rules to bring down corruption practices in the IPL. BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has issued a strict advisory against the use of “Smart Glasses” and other advanced eyewear.

BCCI Introduces Stringent Protocol Aiming To Curb Corruption

The protocols will be in place during all IPL matches, and players or anyone else related to any IPL teams will not be allowed to wear any kind of advanced eyewear during the match. As per the protocol issued by the ACSU, smart glasses are equipped with modern technology which enables them to live stream, audio and video recording and send text messages with the help of WiFi or mobile data as it stands.

According to the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) standards in IPL, the advanced eyewear devices fall under the categories of an Audio/Video recording device and a Communication Device. Under the new guidelines imposed by the cricketing body, any players in possession of such smart glasses will have to deposit the device to the designated 'Security Liaison Officer' before entering the venue. Submitting mobile phones and other communication devices has been a normal practice during IPL matchdays.

Recently, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was caught in a controversy after being caught using a mobile phone during an ongoing IPL match and later he was fined by the BCCI. Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag also hogged the limelight after he was seen using E-cigarettes inside the dressing room and later he was fined by the BCCI and also earned one demerit point for his conduct.