BCCI To Dedicate IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony In Honour Of Armed Forces, Tri-Services Chiefs Invited: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is planning a special IPL 2025 Closing ceremony to honour the Indian Armed Forces. Following the heinous attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor to target the terrorist camps in India and Pakistan.

BCCI TO Honour Indian Armed Forces In IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development to Sportstar. “The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation. As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces."

Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, IPL 2025 came to a halt, and the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off. Since the resumption of IPL, BCCI has shown their own way to honour the Indian Armed Forces during matches. As per the report, the IPL 2025 closing ceremony is expected to have a performance by the military bands followed by a musical ceremony.

Chief of Defence Staff, alongside the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Navy Staff and the Chief of Air Staff, have also been invited for the IPL 2025 closing ceremony, which will be held on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Saikia further added, “While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country."

Operation Sindoor Was Launched in A Precise And Calibrated Manner

In a heinous terrorist attack, 26 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.