'Everybody Needs To Remember...': RCB Coach Flaunts The Abundance Of International Talent Ahead of Crucial LSG Clash In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Tuesday, May 27th.

The Bengaluru-based franchise hold the third place on the IPL 2025 standings with 17 points and have net run rate of +0.255. The Royal Challengers clinched eight wins and conceded four defeats after playing 13 matches in the ongoing cash-rich tournament.

In order to make it into the top two on the IPL 2025 standings, RCB need to win their final group stage match against Lucknow Super Giants, on May 27th. Ahead of their must-win match against the Super Giants, star RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood joined the franchise after recovering from an injury.

The Australian pacer missed the previous two fixtures of the Bengaluru-based franchise as he was continuing to recover from a shoulder injury.

Malolan Rangarajan Reflects On Josh Hazlewood Returning To RCB Squad

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, RCB spin bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan opened up on Hazlewood returning to the squad, saying that the Aussie has been an important part of the squad. He added that even at a time when the Australian was not available, the replacements like Lungi Ngidi, and Nuwan Thushara filled in well.

"There is no doubt about how good Josh Hazlewood is as a player and what great impact he has had for us, but it is also important to remember in his absence, we played 2 games, we won 1 and we lost another, Lungi Ngidi had filled in very well and we believe in the strength of the whole squad, there is Nuwan Thushara who is chomping at the pits and even people forget that we have a very talented Indian pace bowler in Rasikh Salam, so while we are very happy about Hazlewood coming back to the squad, we and everybody needs to remember the quality that is existing within our playing squad," Malolan Rangarajan said at the pre-match press conference.

Josh Hazlewood's Stats In IPL 2025