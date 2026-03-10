BCCI to Give Rs 131-Crore Cash Reward For Team India After Historic T20 World Cup Win

In a heartwarming move, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is going to give Rs 131 crore cash reward to the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team thrashed New Zealand in the T20 WC final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the match by 96 runs to become the first team to win three T20 WC titles. Not just that, India also became the first team to successfully defend the title.

BCCI's Big Cash Reward For Men in Blue

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,” the release said.

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Back in 2024, the BCCI gave a prize money of Rs 125 Cr to the victorious Indian side, which shows that the prize has increased by Rs 6 Cr.

There is no doubt that the Men in Blue were deserving winners. Apart from one loss against South Africa, India ensured they did not put a foot wrong throughout their campaign. Opener Sanju Samson played a pivotal role in the success of the team and hence he was awarded the player of the tournament.

