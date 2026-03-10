Pakistan's False SUCCESS Exposed; Ex-PCB Selector Makes Shock Claim Following T20 WC Debacle

T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket has lost it's sheen, thanks to poor performances at the world stage. The Men in Green faced a premature exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 and since then all hell has broken loose. Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali is the latest to criticise the Men in Green. Claiming that Pakistan can only beat minnows, Azhar said that big teams do not sent their best XI as well.

‘We then get badly exposed’

“We have to look at the Pakistan’s bilateral series' we play. We either play against low ranked teams, or high ranked who send their B teams. When we get to world events, then all the teams have their best players playing. We then get badly exposed. Instead of getting easy wins against poor teams," he said during the RK Podcast.

The Men in Green have not done well in ICC tournaments in the recent past and that is a big concern as they were once considered to be a cricketing powerhouse. Following the debacle in the T20 WC, there is bound to be changes to the set-up. It is going to be interesting to see what future holds in store for senior cricketers like Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

Pak Start Prep For 2027 ODI WC

Keeping an eye on the upcoming ODI WC in 2027, the Men in Green have already started preps. In the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan are fielding six uncapped players in the squad. Babar Azam has been dropped as Shaheen Afridi would lead the side.