BCCI Unveils IPL 2026 Schedule For 1st Phase, RCB To Host SRH In Tournament Opener

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has unveiled the IPL 2026 schedule for the first phase. Defending champions RCB will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. The first phase will conclude on April 12. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on KKR in the next game on March 29.

A BCCI statement confirmed, "A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.During this period, the tournament will feature four double-headers, with the afternoon matches beginning at 03:30 PM IST and the evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST. Following the opening encounter on Saturday, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday."

Rajasthan Royals will host CSK and Mumbai Indians in Guwahati in IPL 2026, while Punjab Kings will play their earlier home games at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

IPL 2026 First Phase Schedule

Bengaluru Yet To Receive Final Clearance

RCB will play five home games in Bengaluru, while the remaining two matches will be staged in Raipur. BCCI also confirmed that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has yet to receive the final clearance and the Karnataka government's Expert Committee will make an inspection of the venue on March 13.

On that day, a full-scale mock drill of match-day operations will be conducted to evaluate the stadium’s readiness for hosting IPL fixtures this upcoming campaign.

Dates for the next phase will only be announced after the dates for the next Assembly Elections are announced, as things stand.