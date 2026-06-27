BCCI Urged To Be Careful With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut Plan After Shocking Ireland Loss: 'It Might Be Politically Incorrect But...'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated debut didn't happen in Belfast as India succumbed to their maiden loss to Ireland in the 1st T20I game. Shreyas Iyer's first outing as India's T20I captain didn't pan out the way everyone had hoped as India lost the match by 34 runs.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut IN Ireland 2nd T20I?

Following his stupendous showing in IPL 2026, Vaibhav finally received the much-awaited senior call-up. The 15-year-old was selected in India's T20I squad for Ireland and England. It seemed Vaibhav would get his chance in the 1st T20I match, but the wait has now gone longer. There is a chance he might still be introduced in the 2nd T20I game, but Aaakash Chopra feels Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan shouldn't be dropped.

On his YouTube channel, he said, "The big question will be whether Vaibhav should be played in the next match. It's a tough one. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson didn't score runs. No one except Abhishek Sharma scored runs. There is a clamour.

"It might be politically incorrect, but I would still not play him. I will still not drop Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan. I will field the same top three and expect a different outcome, and it's par for the course. We might score 250 if we get to bat first next time. We will bat like that because we are capable of doing that."

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After the Ireland tour, India will head to the UK, where they are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series followed by a 3-match ODI series. This was India's first match after the T20 World Cup 2026 final and they suffered a mega jolt in the proceedings.