Belfast Weather Update, India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Rain Threat Looms Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Likely Debut? Check Forecast

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Now that the game will be played in the United Kingdom, eyes would certainly be on the skies for the next month or so. It is the start of a new series and hence both sides would look to get off to a winning start. There is little to no doubt that India would start as overwhelming favourites. There is much speculation around teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi over whether he will make his national debut or not.

Belfast Weather Update, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I

BBC Weather expects light rain and cloud cover through Friday. Showers could stretch into the afternoon and evening. Rain chances sit between 30% and 43% during match hours, with temperatures around 22-23°C. It is understood that there could be more than one passing shower and the hope would be that they are not prolonged spells.

9:00 AM: 16°C (45% chance of rain)

10:00 AM: 17°C (50% chance of rain)

11:00 AM: 18°C (55% chance of rain)

12:00 PM: 19°C (60% chance of rain)

1:00 PM: 20°C (65% chance of rain)

2:00 PM: 21°C (55% chance of rain)

3:00 PM: 22°C (45% chance of rain)

4:00 PM: 22°C (40% chance of rain)

5:00 PM: 21°C (35% chance of rain)

6:00 PM: 20°C (30% chance of rain)

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The opening half of the contest faces the highest risk, with rain probability peaking near the start time. Chances ease a bit later in the afternoon. For the unversed, a minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a match in the T20I format. Fans would hope that there is a full game and a riveting contest.

India's Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav