Ben Duckett Pulls Out Of IPL 2026 in Bid to Revive England Career; BCCI Slaps Two-Year Ban

England's Ben Duckett walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed by India's Ravi Bishnoi during the 4th T20I, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune | Image: ANI

The Delhi Capitals have experienced a colossal setback after Ben Duckett pulled himself out of the IPL 2026 season. The English opener, who was picked up by DC for INR 2 crore, has opted out to focus on his international career.

Ben Duckett is currently dealing with a rough patch in international cricket. The Englishman acknowledged he had had a tough campaign throughout the winter.

In the Ashes, Ben Duckett scored 221 runs at an average of 20.2, failing to make a significant impact. Following that, the English opener warmed benches during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India.

Ben Duckett Withdraws From IPL 2026 to Concentrate on International Career Revival

Following a disastrous international campaign, Ben Duckett decided to opt out of the IPL 2026 season to focus on his performance for England cricket. He apologised to the Delhi Capitals and its fanbase for not being a part of the season.

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“It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologise to everyone at Delhi that I won’t be coming. I felt it was going to be a great opportunity when I put myself in the auction, and for a franchise like Delhi to pick me up was amazing. I was buzzing. It’s the best competition in the world with the best players, and would have been an amazing experience,” Ben Duckett said to Telegraph Sport.

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Duckett's Last-Minute Withdrawal To Attract A Strict Ban

Ben Duckett further emphasised that he chose to stay home to stay refreshed physically and mentally. He intends to regain form by playing four‑day cricket for Nottinghamshire, believing this will best prepare him to play for England Cricket once again.

“I’ve made this decision on my own accord. I’ve spent a lot of time away from home in different places, and it felt like the best thing for me to do to be ready to play for England is to be here right now, at home, refreshing my mind and body. More importantly, play some four-day cricket for Notts, and try to find that form I had last summer,” Duckett added.