Smriti Mandhana Maintains No.2 Position; Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Jumps into 14th in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Team India cricketer Smriti Mandhana continues to exert dominance in international competitions lately. The swashbuckling Indian cricketer has held on to her spot in the ICC Women's T20I rankings following her outing against the Australia Women during an away multi-format series.

Harmanpreet Kaur, skipper of the Indian Women's cricket team, also displayed sheer dominance during India's historic victory over Australia-W in the T20I series.

Smriti Mandhana Retains Second Spot In ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Smriti Mandhana has held on to the number two spot in the ICC Women's T20I rankings. The Indian Women's vice-captain is just a position behind Australia's Beth Mooney, who has 793 points. Mandhana has 770 points in the Women's T20I standings.

Mandhana put up a splendid performance during India's historic 2-1 victory over Australia in T20Is. In the series-decider T20I clash, the Indian vice-captain scored 82 off 55 deliveries and stitched a 121-run second-wicket partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues.

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Smriti Mandhana's brawny efforts anchored the visitors towards a 17-run victory.

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Harmanpreet Kaur Climbs to 14th in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur ascended a spot up in the ICC Women's T20I rankings after securing the 14th position with 638 points. Her pristine leadership skills and spectacular fielding helped the Women in Blue secure a smashing T20I series victory over the Australian women.

Harmanpreet scored a crucial 36 off 30 in the second T20I and held her nerves during pressure situations in the competition. The Indian skipper's accuracy while fielding helped her win the best fielder of the series award. Harmanpreet also became the highest-capped player in the history of women's international cricket during the series.