Ben Stokes Accidentally Plays The Innovative 'Flat-On-Face' Reverse-Sweep While Battling Cramps On Day 3 Of Manchester Test | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England have dominated Shubman Gill's young Team India in the ongoing fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. England are currently 2-1 up in the series, and a win at Manchester will allow them to take an unassailable lead, a few months before the Ashes that will be played later this year. England have perfectly ticked all the boxes in this Test match, and they are in full control of the Old Trafford Test.

Ben Stokes Brings Out the Face Plant Reverse Sweep on Day 3

English skipper Ben Stokes did have a very average outing in the first two Test matches of this series, but he suddenly seems to have found his groove back. Stokes' heroics with the ball in the third Test match of the series that was played at Lord's helped England go 2-1 up in the series. Stokes also claimed a fifer in the ongoing Manchester Test, and now he looks all set to guide England with his bat.

The English skipper battled fitness issues on the third day of the Manchester Test. Stokes also had to retire and walk back to the pavilion after battling cramps. Stokes is currently batting on 77, and he will look to hit the three-figure mark as he walks out to bat on the fourth day of the Manchester Test. Stokes played an innovative reverse shot which is often known as the 'face plant' reverse and left Ravindra Jadeja clueless. The ECB has shared the video on their Instagram account and has captioned it 'A face plant reverse-sweep'.

England Look to Grind India on Fourth Day

The pitch in Manchester has favoured England, and they have also made the most out of the conditions that were there on offer. England have set themselves up for a crucial 4th day that will not only decide the fate of this Test but also the series.