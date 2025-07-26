ECB Shares Video Of Ben Duckett Predicting Joe Root's Manchester Heroics Hours Before The Start Of Day Three, Post Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG: Joe Root continues to stamp his authority on the cricketing world with his stellar form and unmatched batting capabilities. The former English captain has been in the form of his life for the past few years, and he is in no mood to stop anytime soon. Irrespective of the conditions and the bowling attacks, Joe Root continues to dominate the opposition, and on his days, he can grind the opposition.

England are currently 2-1 up in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy series, and courtesy of Joe Root's heroics in Manchester, they now lead the first innings by 186 runs and look like favourites to win the match and the series. England still have three wickets in hand, and Ben Stokes is batting on 77, which sets the hosts' chances of taking an even bigger lead on the fourth day of the Manchester Test.

Ben Duckett's Prediction on Joe Root's 38th Test Ton Goes Viral

English batting stalwart Joe Root slammed 150 runs off 248 balls in the first innings of the Manchester Test. Root hit fourteen boundaries and scored these runs at a strike rate of 60.48. Root has now scored 38 centuries in the longest format of the game. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently shared a video in which Ben Duckett had predicted that Joe Root will score a century on the third day of the Manchester Test.

"Well there are not many better days, and I think he goes alright at this ground. He probably says that he doesn't know about that, but he definitely does. Look, I think when you say that, it's just pretty cool to share a dressing room with someone like Rooty. Probably the most humble guy to play the sport. We'll be in a good position if gets the 100," said Duckett in the video.

Joe Root Creates History on Day 3 of Manchester Test