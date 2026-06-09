Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Risk being Dropped After Night Club Controversy, ECB Launches Probe For Violating Protocols

England captain Ben Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson are at risk of being dropped from the second test against New Zealand for breaching team protocols.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday the pair was involved in an incident in the early hours while celebrating beating New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

“Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place,” the ECB statement said.

“We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second test will be made in due course.”

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A curfew was reimposed on England in January following the humiliating Ashes tour of Australia, where England was accused of excessive drinking and unprofessionalism.

On Sunday, England beat New Zealand by 115 runs at Lord's in the home team’s first test since the Ashes.

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