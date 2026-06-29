Ben Stokes' Has Had a Fallout With ECB? England Captain's Shock Retirement Sparks Controversy

England vs New Zealand: Was there a fallout with the ECB that forced Ben Stokes to prematurely retire? That is exactly what the grapevine is carrying now that one of the most iconic figures of English cricket has called it a day. And now, to make it more believable, former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned the timing. As per Vaughan, how can Stokes retire with the Ashes series next year. Vaughan reckons ‘something is wrong’.

‘Clearly something has triggered’

“Clearly something has triggered in his mind,” Vaughan said.

“You look at his contract that he’s got until next year - there’s a home Ashes series next year. There were so many rumours about fallouts but I do hope that wasn’t the case, I hope that he just woke up one morning and said he’d had enough. He’s given it everything for such a long period of time.”

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For the unversed, Stokes broke the news to his teammates in an emotional speech in the dressing room before the commencement of Day 4 in Nottinghamshire.

He told them there was something he knew would happen over the next two days: “There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days, which is that this is my last two days as your captain, my last two days representing England.”

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“Reasons can wait why, but I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I’ve got one more trip to do. And the only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone please do the same," he added.