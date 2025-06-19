Ben Stokes Rules Out The Jasprit Bumrah Factor Completely Ahead Of IND vs ENG 1st Test, Fires Verbal Volleys At Team India

IND vs ENG 1st Test: India are all set to start their World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign with a series against England. The cricketing fraternity is waiting for the India vs England five-match Test series with bated breath, considering the fact that it is a battle between two superpowers of the sport. India have a fairly young team, whereas England has a much more settled squad. They have a few injury issues, but they still have the home advantage to back them.

Ben Stokes Gives Big Remark On Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was India's sole warrior in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The only Test match that India won during that series was the one in which Jasprit Bumrah was the skipper of the side. In the scorching Australian summer, Bumrah played all five Test matches and continued to battle despite the Indian batters letting his efforts down.

Bumrah had taken 32 wickets in the series in 5 Test matches that were played. Bumrah ended up bowling 908 deliveries in the series and paid a heavy price for it, as he picked up an injury and missed the Champions Trophy. With another overseas Test series in England, Team India's hopes will be pinned on Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of the start of the first Test match in Headingley, England captain Ben Stokes completely ruled out the Bumrah factor.

'No fear, I don’t think one bowler alone is going to win the series for either team. All 11 [players] have to stand up. I don’t think there is just one person in either team holding the key to success,' said Stokes.

India and England Eye Dominant Start To WTC 2027

The series is of high importance for India, as they have experienced troubled times in Test cricket lately. Earlier this year, India lost out on an almost certain spot in the World Test Championship 2025 Final after a loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India also lost a home series to New Zealand by a margin of 3-0. Despite a young Indian team traveling to England, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah and how India decides to use him.