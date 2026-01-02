Updated 2 January 2026 at 19:54 IST
Ben Stokes Stands Firm With England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Despite Ashes Defeat
Ben Stokes has extended his support towards under fire Brendon McCullum after England lost the Ashes to Australia in just 11 days.
Brendon McCullum continues to be at the centre of attention after England lost the Ashes series in just 11 days. Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead and retained the Ashes with sheer perfection. England did manage to reduce the deficit with their first Test win on Australian soil in 15 years at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Ben Stokes Extends Support For Under-fire Brendon McCullum
The entire England management could face a full and detailed review after the conclusion of the England series, where a few jobs could be on the line. There were beliefs that this might be a golden opportunity for the Three Lions to inflict damage on the Aussies. But on the contrary, that hasn't been the case and the home side has dominated right from the start.
Despite the chatter, captain Ben Stokes has thrown his weight behind McCullum amid all the rumours.
As quoted by the Guardian, he said, “There is no doubt in my mind me and Brendon are the right people to carry on doing this for the near future.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the time I’ve worked with Brendon. I can’t see there being someone else who I could take this team [with] from where we are now to even bigger heights.
“So for us as captain and coach, when we do have the time off, we need to put our heads together and go ‘What is it that we think we need to do to go to the next level?'"
Brendon McCullum Is Unlikely To Get The Sack
England Cricket Board Chief Executive Richard Gould is expected to fly to Sydney ahead of the 5th and final Test match. Gould is expected to have a discussion with the team management, where he will be joined by chairman Richard Thompson. McCullum's future will be one of the key issues, but as per the Daily Mail, the hierarchy is unlikely to get rid of the England head coach, especially as the ICC T20 World Cup is just around the corner.
