Updated 2 January 2026 at 18:02 IST
South Africa Announce Strong 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup 2026, Aiden Markram To Lead Proteas
South Africa have announced a strong 15-member contingent for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Aiden Markram will lead the side.
- Cricket
South Africa have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka jointly. Following an eventful T20 World Cup two years ago, Aiden Markram will continue to lead the Proteas in this major tournament.
South Africa are pitted in Group D alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada and the UAE. As many as seven players will feature in their maiden T20 World Cup and the squad looks very competitive.
South Africa Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 2 January 2026 at 18:02 IST