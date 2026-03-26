Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium Not Match-Ready Ahead Of RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener: 'Haven't Slept For Four Days'

IPL 2026: With only hours remaining before the start of India’s cricket festival, Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is still not ready to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The IPL 2026 season will begin on Saturday, March 28, with the southern derby serving as the opening fixture of the tournament.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Not Fully Ready To Host IPL 2026 Opener

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Bengaluru’s iconic stadium is still not match-ready and “resembles a construction site.” The report noted that work is ongoing across the venue, with no section fully completed. Masons, carpenters, contractors, and vendors continue to work side by side, racing against time to put the finishing touches in place.

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The original deadline for completion was March 15, but the work has extended beyond schedule.

One of the workers at the stadium claimed they had not slept for four days due to the pressure of finishing the preparations before Saturday, March 28.

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Despite the unfinished renovation work, tickets for the IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad sold out in just four minutes.

No Opening Ceremony Before The Start Of IPL 2026

According to a TOI report, there will be no opening ceremony this season, as a mark of sensitivity and respect for the 11 victims of the stampede tragedy that occurred in Bengaluru on June 4 last year during RCB’s maiden title celebrations. Instead, the BCCI and its Governing Council are reportedly planning a grand closing ceremony.

"Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL -2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025. However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," BCCI Secretary, Devajit Saikia, told TOI.