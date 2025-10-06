Bernard Julien, Ex-West Indies All-Rounder And 1975 World Cup Winner, Passes Away Aged 75

Bernard Julien, the former all-rounder for West Indies Cricket, has passed away at the age of 75. The former Windies cricketer breathed his last at Valsayn in Trinidad and Tobago.

The former cricketer was part of the West Indies' World Cup-winning squad in 1975, where they defeated Australia to win the title at Lord's in England.

The left-arm swing bowler had played a key role in West Indies cricket during his active days. His all-around strength and calm demeanour made him a standout all-rounder for the Windies Cricket.

CWI acknowledged his greatness in their statement, saying that the former cricketer's narrative displays his on-field glory and the complex issues he encountered during his lifetime.

Bernard Julien's skilful tactics and clever strategy made him a standout player, and his temperament spoke volumes throughout his career.

CWI extended its deepest condolences to the family of Bernard Julien and stands with them in a moment of loss and grief. They also acknowledged Julien's contributions and his willingness to help shape his cricketing family.

"To the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien, we extend our deepest condolences. His passing reminds us that a life devoted to purpose never truly leaves us.

"Cricket West Indies stands with you in this moment of loss, and we hope Bernard knew he was valued and loved by the cricketing family he helped to shape, and that he found peace knowing his contribution will always endure," the West Indies Cricket Board wrote in a statement.

Bernard Julien: An All-Around Hero For Windies Cricket

Throughout his cricketing career, Bernard Julien appeared in 24 Tests, scoring 866 runs at an average of 30.92. He also took 50 wickets throughout his appearances.

In the 12 ODIs he played for the West Indies, the all-rounder took 18 wickets at an average of 25.72.

Bernard Julien played a vital role in the 1975 World Cup, and his bowling spells were crucial in advancing the West Indies to the final. He went on to score an unbeaten 26 in the final, which helped them secure the win over Australia.