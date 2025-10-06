Have Fans Moved Beyond Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli? Cricket Australia Drops Big Detail On Ticket Sales For IND vs AUS T20I Series

India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during the 2nd ODI match against England, at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack | Image: ANI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not the only ones who are making the headlines! Team India's T20I stars have drawn significant attention ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

The Australian Cricket Board has confirmed that the public ticket allocation for the T20I match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been exhausted. It suggests that a capacity crowd could attend the AUS vs IND T20I clash in Melbourne.

It is a significant milestone, highlighting that the hype around the white-ball series between two cricketing powerhouses has exceeded its capacity.

Ticket Frenzy Sees MCG Allocation Snapped Up, Large Crowd Forecasted for India vs Australia T20Is

Cricket Australia has confirmed that the public tickets for the upcoming India vs Australia T20I match at the iconic MCG have been fully exhausted. Expect a full crowd turnout in Melbourne in a format that would not feature superstar cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action.

"Public ticket allocation for the Melbourne T20I on Friday, 31 October between Australia and India has now been exhausted," Cricket Australia shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Australian cricket fans will witness thrilling action throughout their summer of cricket, with high-octane action across formats. From the Ashes Tests against England to the white-ball series against India at home, it would be a spectacle for the cricket fans in the land Down Under.

Additionally, public ticket allocations for the Sydney ODI and Manuka Oval T20I matches have reached capacity, while the Adelaide ODI and Gabba T20I matches are nearing capacity, with less than 5,000 tickets remaining.

The public tickets for the Ashes Series have also been exhausted, as per a release from Cricket Australia.

Team India Ushers Into A New ODI Captaincy Era With Shubman Gill

The Indian cricket team begins a new captaincy era, as Shubman Gill has been named as the Test and ODI skipper. The BCCI announced Gill as the successor to Rohit Sharma for the upcoming away ODI series against Australia.

Given his recent success, Rohit Sharma is undeniably one of the most successful skippers for Team India. However, the selectors are looking to secure the future of Indian cricket.