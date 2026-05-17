'Best Player Of All-Time': KKR Star Sunil Narine Receives Glowing Praise After MoM Performance vs GT

Sunil Narine once again showed why he is regarded as one of the best in the business. The Kolkata Knight Riders star stole the show with his measured and pinpoint performance against the Gujarat Titans in the last IPL game and was also adjudged the Man Of the Match. KKR defeated the Gujarat Titans by 29 runs to remain alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race.

Ambati Rayudu Lavishes Praise On Sunil Narine

Finn Allen and Ankrish Raghuvanshi had provided the platform for the home side as they helped KKR to post a huge 247 runs on the board. Ajinkya Rahane's team needed a spark in the 2nd innings and it came from the West Indian sensation.

The spinner picked up two crucial wickets and put a check on GT's run scoring by conceding just 29 runs in his four overs. Former CSK star Ambati Rayudu believes Narine is the best player of all time in the IPL.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "Sunil Narine is the "best IPL player, according to me. [Of] all time."

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"Proper match-winner with the ball, [and] with the bat.

"There have been such great players in the IPL, but this guy always stands out. He's on the top of the list for me."

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