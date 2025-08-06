Beware of Scammers! Fake Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Worth Rs 3 Lakh on Sale in UAE Websites Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash

Asia Cup 2025: We are still more than a month away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, but the buzz is palpable. In fact, the spotlight is on the India-Pakistan match which is likely to take place on September 14 in Dubai. The tickets for the game is not on sale as of now, yet there are plenty of UAE-based websites which are claiming that they are selling the tickets. It is surprising that when you type “Asia Cup tickets India Pakistan”, you’ll get a flood of results which claim it is selling the ticket. But, is that true? No, it is absolutely false.

Fake Tickets Worth Rs 2.5 lakh on Sale

In fact, one of the websites claims the VIP ticket for the India-Pakistan game is worth over AED11,000. This in Indian currency comes to roughly Rs 3 lakh. And all this, despite no official announcement on tickets. The truth is that the ticket sales have not begun.

The Asian Cricket Council, who are the organisers, are yet to release any details on pricing, sale dates, or platforms. So yes, beware of scammers and do not get fooled. The local authorities have issued a warning as well once these sporadic incidents came to light. Fans have been advised by the UAE cybercrime officials not to click on any suspicious links which do not look credible.

Will India-Pakistan Game Happen?