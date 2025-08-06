Republic World
  • With Settled Top 4; Will Shubman Gill Warm Bench During Asia Cup 2025 if Picked in India Squad?

Updated 6 August 2025 at 12:31 IST

With Settled Top 4; Will Shubman Gill Warm Bench During Asia Cup 2025 if Picked in India Squad?

Asia Cup 2025: We are still a little over a month away from the start of the continental tournament, but there is massive speculation around Shubman Gill's role if picked in the squad.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill | Image: ICC

Asia Cup 2025: The England tour for India has just ended, and the focus now shifts to the white-ball. Team India, in a little over a month - would feature in the Asia Cup 2025. While there is much-talk around should India play Pakistan or not - a final call on it would be taken soon. A few reports claim that Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan are in contention for a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. But is that possible? Will Gill make the playing XI in T20Is? 

Will Gill Find a Spot in XI? 

It is very unlikely that Gill finds a spot in the Top-4 as India are blessed to have a settled top-order in T20Is. India's top four in T20Is feature Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. Since India's triumphant run at the 2024 T20 World Cup - these are the players who have occupied the Top-4. This was generally the Top-4 used during the series against Bangladesh, and South Africa. Now, where can Gill be fitted in, that is the question. Does that mean, Gill will not be picked? For the unversed, Gill was not even part of the T20 WC squad. 

The Board of Control of Cricket in India is cleverly taking their time to announce the final squad. 

Will India-Pakistan at Asia Cup 2025 Happen? 

There is much-speculation over the high-octane India-Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2025. This is the case due to the existing political tensions between the two neighbours. Things went from bad to worse after the Pahalgam attack. A final call on whether India will play Pakistan or not would be taken by the government of India. 

Published 6 August 2025 at 12:25 IST