Bhuvneshwar Kumar QUASHES 'India Comeback' Rumour Amid Purple Patch in IPL 2026 For RCB: 'Not Thinking...'

IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in ominous touch in the ongoing IPL and is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. He has been one of the biggest reasons for his side doing well. He has picked up wickets with the new ball making it difficult for the batters to score runs. Thanks to his good show in the IPL, there have been whispers about his comeback to the national side.

But is that true, it that going to happen soon? Bhuvneshwar, who last played for India in 2022, has played down the rumours claiming them to be false. Claiming that he does not have any long-term goals, Bhuvneshwar said he is not thinking about an India comeback.

'Not thinking about India comeback'

“I am not thinking about India’s comeback. It has been many years since I stopped keeping or making long-term goals, because whenever I did that, it never worked for me. I am happy that I have played 200 matches and taken so many wickets, in the powerplay and at the death. I think it is all a reward for what I have done over the years. There have been good years and bad years. Honestly, at this point in time, I am not feeling anything special. Of course, I would be lying if I said that I will not feel it later on. Once I stop playing, I think these will be memories that will come in handy later. But at this point in time, for me, I think it is very normal," Bhuvneshwar said in a video posted by RCB.

Advertisement