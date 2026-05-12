Yuzvendra Chahal IGNORED; Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Shockers During PBKS-DC IPL 2026 Match

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer blamed the bowlers for not defending the total after the loss, but there were also captaincy blunders made by him which hurt his side. Following the loss, Iyer is getting criticised for not bowling veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, but was that the only captaincy error he made? Surely not. In this article, we will list out the blunders made by Iyer, the captain.