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  • Yuzvendra Chahal IGNORED; Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Shockers During PBKS-DC IPL 2026 Match

Yuzvendra Chahal IGNORED; Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Shockers During PBKS-DC IPL 2026 Match

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer blamed the bowlers for not defending the total after the loss, but there were also captaincy blunders made by him which hurt his side.

Ankit Banerjee
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Shreyas Iyer in action for Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer in action for Punjab Kings | Image: AP

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer blamed the bowlers for not defending the total after the loss, but there were also captaincy blunders made by him which hurt his side. Following the loss, Iyer is getting criticised for not bowling veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, but was that the only captaincy error he made? Surely not. In this article, we will list out the blunders made by Iyer, the captain. 

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Iyer's Captaincy Blunders

Chahal is a LEGEND: The leg-spinner is one of the leading wicket-takers in the history of the league and then in a pressure situation, you don't bowl him at all. Iyer explains that the strip was assisting pacers and hence he did not bowl Chahal. Not a convincing response considering Chahal's abilities to turn games around. 

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Ankit Banerjee
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