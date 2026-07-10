Big Bash League in India! BBL Opening Match To Be Played in Chennai, Australian PM Anthony Albanese Confirms

Big Bash League 2026-27: Amid much speculation, it is now confirmed that the much-awaited season of the Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) will begin its 2026-27 season in India. To be precise, the match will take place at the iconic M. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai in the month of December. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced this piece of news on Friday with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi next to him. The Australian PM described the move as part of the expanding sporting relationship between the two countries.

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BBL in India

Meanwhile, executive general manager of the BBL, Alistair Dobson, said taking the competition overseas was aimed at introducing the BBL to new audiences.

"The popularity of the BBL extends far beyond our shores," Dobson told AFR Weekend.

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He added: "Continuing to build our game in new markets and connect with fans in really powerful ways is about the long-term growth of our league. That shows up in the value of our media rights, the opportunity for sponsors to connect with bigger and growing audiences, and for our players and our clubs to uncover new opportunities."

At the event, Dobson also said that the event would help strengthen tourism and business links between the two countries while bringing the BBL experience to Indian fans.

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"We'd also love to see BBL fans from around India travelling into Chennai to the game," he said.

He added further: "We want to fill the stadium, and we want it to be a true BBL experience with lots of people and colour and noise and music and great cricket. We think it'll be pretty historic."