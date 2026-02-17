Big Bash League To Get Indian Flavour? Cricket Australia Pondering Hosting BBL Opener In India: Report

The vast reach of the Indian Premier League around the globe has elevated its level in the franchise cricket circuit. It has now been reported that the Big Bash League might host its opener in India from next season. As per the SEN Cricket, Cricket Australia wants to cash in on the popularity of the Indian market and is considering staging the BBL opener in Chennai.

As per the report, two senior Cricket Australia officials, Head of Business Operations Phil Rigby and Head of Competition Development and Strategy Margot Harley, already travelled to India in order to curate all the details and to find out the possibility of staging a match on Indian soil.

