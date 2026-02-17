Updated 17 February 2026 at 17:26 IST
Big Bash League To Get Indian Flavour? Cricket Australia Pondering Hosting BBL Opener In India: Report
Cricket Australia is reportedly pondering the possibility of hosting the Big Bash League (BBL) season opener in India.
The vast reach of the Indian Premier League around the globe has elevated its level in the franchise cricket circuit. It has now been reported that the Big Bash League might host its opener in India from next season. As per the SEN Cricket, Cricket Australia wants to cash in on the popularity of the Indian market and is considering staging the BBL opener in Chennai.
As per the report, two senior Cricket Australia officials, Head of Business Operations Phil Rigby and Head of Competition Development and Strategy Margot Harley, already travelled to India in order to curate all the details and to find out the possibility of staging a match on Indian soil.
BBL franchises are yet to be officially informed, but this SEN Cricket report also states that Perth Scorchers remain the most viable option for BBL due to their familiar time zone, aligning with India. But staging a BBL match in India would not be easy, as Cricket Australia need to put pen to paper on an agreement with BCCI, which remains the father figure of Indian cricket.
