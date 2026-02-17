Australia Eliminated from T20 World Cup After IRE vs ZIM Fixture Gets Washed Out; Zimbabwe Advance to Super 8

Sikandar Raza inspects the outfield as rain delayed the start of play during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pallekele, Sri Lank | Image: AP

Cricket Australia’s hopes in the 2026 T20 World Cup have collapsed as rain disrupted the scheduled group-stage match between Ireland and Zimbabwe. The rain has effectively ended Australia's campaign in the group stage. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium had uninterrupted rain showers, drenching the field of play.

Following the umpire's prolonged chats, skippers Sikandar Raza and Lorcan Tucker have shaken hands, and the match has been abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The washout has pushed Zimbabwe into the Super 8, while Ireland and Australia's campaigns in the T20 World Cup are officially wrapped up.

Rain Washout in Pallekele Sends AUS & IRE Out of T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe Into Super 8

The scheduled Ireland vs Zimbabwe fixture in Sri Lanka did not go as planned, as rain played spoilsport at Pallekele. Overcast conditions had taken over the venue, with covers remaining intact as drizzling continued.

Advertisement

At 05:00 PM, the on-field umpires were seen engaging in discussions with a member of the ground staff, with constant activity near the covers. Eventually, some covers were taken off, and while there was drizzle, it was light enough to play along.

Advertisement

As time went by, Zimbabwe came close to securing a Super 8 spot in the T20 World Cup, while Ireland were fretting over the chance slipping away from their hands.

29 minutes later, the umpires summoned the two captains, Sikandar Raza and Lorcan Tucker. Both skippers eventually shook hands, and the play was called off.

The washout resulted in Ireland and Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup, while Zimbabwe are now through to the Super 8.

Sikandar Raza Keen to Continue Good Brand of Cricket

Following Zimbabwe's Super 8 qualification, skipper Sikandar Raza expressed his thoughts on the team advancing in the T20 WC. He said that despite the qualification, they would look to learn and assess the situation and play a good game of cricket.

"Qualifying has not changed our ultimate goal. Everyone loves an underdog story. Every condition we find ourselves in, if we get a day or two to train…we try and learn those conditions.

"We train, try and assess the conditions, see the previous games (at that venue), and try to put together a good game of cricket," Sikandar Raza said at post-match, as per ESPNCricinfo.