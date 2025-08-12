BIG Boost For Team India; Jasprit Bumrah Set to Play Asia Cup 2025, But Will Miss...

Asia Cup 2025: We are less than a month away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025, but the Board of Control of Cricket in India is taking their time in announcing the squad for the continental tournament. It is reportedly taking into consideration the fitness and availability of all players before making the reveal. While the announcement is set to happen on August 19-20, multiple reports claim that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would be in the squad. Most reckoned he may skip the continental tournament owing to his workload issues, but that is most likely to not be the case which comes as a major boost for the side.

Bumrah, India's Cheat Code

Bumrah's addition could be game-changing for the Indian side. Given his experience, he would be an asset for the national side at the event. In the shortest format, he is a master. He has all the variations and also has a quick yorker which is his go-to ball in the death overs. At the 2024 T20 World Cup, we saw how Bumrah proved to be the match-winner on a number of occasions. Every time it seemed India were losing control over the game, Bumrah found a way to bring them back in the hunt.

As per reports, he may miss the first Test against West Indies that follows.

Asia Cup 2025

Amid all the controversies surrounding the event, it is almost certain that the continental tournament would happen as scheduled in the UAE. But there are doubts remaining over the high-octane India-Pakistan clash, that is set to take place in Dubai on September 14.